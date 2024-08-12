WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Roxanne Perez Shouldn’t Be Called Up To The Main Roster Yet

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez should not be called up to the main roster just yet.

Ray said, “As far as Roxanne Perez moving on [to the main roster], I don’t know… Unless there is a definitive plan, it can be disastrous. Sometimes you only get that one shot to make that first impression on the main roster.”

On how having a little more time in NXT will benefit Perez:

“Do I think she’s ready? I don’t think it’s going to hurt her to hang out in NXT for a little bit longer. I would rather see her sit there, continue to get comfortable in the ring, to improve in her psychology, her promos, her character. And then, when somebody in creative goes, ‘We have something real and definitive for Roxanne, where we want to bring her up. And on night one, we want to debut her with such a memorable moment, and here’s her story for the next three months,’ that would make me more confident about bringing her up.”

