WWE Hall of Famer Believes Sasha Banks Will “Steal the Show” in NJPW

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has high hopes for Sasha Banks’ upcoming appearance in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Banks, who reportedly left WWE in June of this year, will make her NJPW debut on January 4 at the Wrestle Kingdom 17 event.

During a recent episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair stated that he believes Banks will become a star in Japan.

He said, “I think Sasha will steal the show in New Japan. The two that have stood out the most in the last ten years or eight years, or whatever it is, have been Sasha and ‘The Queen’ [Charlotte Flair] far and away.

“I was just talking to her, and she’s just having a good time. She doesn’t seem stressed out by it. I’m happy for her. I mean, I told her, Ashley [Charlotte] is me, only better, and she’s Ricky Steamboat.”

Flair is not alone in his opinion; FTR’s Dax Harwood recently praised Banks as a “huge star, huge heart, beautiful human being, the greatest woman wrestler of all time.”

NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will feature talent from New Japan, STARDOM, AEW, and WWE, which is being represented by Karl Anderson.

You can listen to Flair’s latest podcast below: