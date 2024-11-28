WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Seth Rollins Will Be Inserted Into The Bloodline Angle

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how CM Punk’s role in The Bloodline story will anger Seth Rollins.

Ray said, “I think the part of the puzzle that is the … black sheep … is Seth Rollins. I don’t think Seth is going to be very happy about this. … The next time we can potentially see Seth Rollins is maybe when Roman and Punk are doing their face-to-face on SmackDown. Maybe Seth shows up.”

On a potential feud between Punk and Rollins:

“And now, with what we will potentially get from Punk and Seth, I’m just as interested in that as I am The Bloodline. I’m really down to see what goes on with Punk and Seth, because I think Seth will be the heel.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.