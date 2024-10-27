WWE Hall Of Famer Believes The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Could Sell Out The Rose Bowl

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including WWE legend The Rock possibly facing Roman Reigns in singles action and how he believes it could sell out the Rose Bowl.

Ray said, “I definitely think Rock and Roman — at some point, whether that’s main-eventing Night 2 of SummerSlam next year or WrestleMania, whatever it is, it’s going to be huge. I think Rock and Roman sells out the Rose Bowl, and that’s a hundred thousand people.”

