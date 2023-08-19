WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Tony Khan May Get Involved In The Main Event Of AEW All In 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray predicted on a recent episode of the “Busted Open Radio” podcast that AEW President Tony Khan might be involved in the main event of All In 2023 at Wembley Stadium.

The AEW World Title match between MJF and Adam Cole will be the main event of AEW All In 2023. Khan appeared in a backstage segment with the two wrestlers on this week’s episode of Dynamite.

Ray stated, “If Tony were to ever become an on-screen character, it would be done in a way where it wasn’t, in your opinion, a throwaway. So, I don’t know. I think he might be getting involved in some way, where last night was done for a reason. Because if it was done for absolutely no reason, I just don’t get it. I think you would save a guy like Tony for something major and this is the biggest show in the history of AEW and that is the World Heavyweight Championship match. I can see Tony somehow getting involved — involved à la Vince McMahon, probably not.”

However, Tommy Dreamer disagreed with Ray, noting, “I do not. A backstage skit that’s entertaining. I think it added to the skit.”

MJF and Cole will challenge Aussie Open for the ROH World Tag Team Championships on the All In 2023 pre-show.

Dreamer and Mikey Whipreck critiqued AEW’s odd nature of scheduling. Dreamer said, “I would have personally had that match the next week after the pay-per-view, like, ‘Hey, whatever happens — whoever is the world champion — we’re gonna fight these guys because we don’t have any animosity going into it.’”

Whipreck added, “I’m kinda’ intrigued on the whole MJF-Adam Cole thing, just from the little bit I saw. But throwing them into the pre-show … I don’t know, I just don’t see Steve Austin and The Rock wrestle on a pre-show of WrestleMania. Okay, if they’re doing an angle to set something up later … but it’d have to play out.”