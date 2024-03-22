WWE Hall Of Famer Believes WrestleMania 40 Will Be A Breakout Moment For LA Knight

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including how he wouldn’t have LA Knight compete in the main event of Crown Jewel against Roman Reigns because no one believed he would win the match.

Ray said, “LA Knight has had a lot of ups and downs in the business… I would not have put LA Knight in a main event in Saudi Arabia, not because I did not think he deserved that moment. It’s because there wasn’t a soul on the planet who thought he was going to win that match. It’s a lose-lose for him.”

How WrestleMania 40 will be Knight’s breakout moment:

“I think WrestleMania is going to be very important for him to have a breakout performance against AJ Styles. I believe LA Knight needs to open up the eyes of the office when it comes to in-ring performance.”

