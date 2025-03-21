WWE Hall Of Famer Breaks Down John Cena’s Emotional Manipulation During RAW Promo

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio. He discussed several topics, including John Cena’s promo from Monday’s RAW.

Ray said, “Cena’s ability to play the puppeteer and take that crowd through a gambit of emotion. He ran everybody up and down that emotional rollercoaster. His music hit and there was not the initial pop, it was immediate booing!”

On how the crowd reacted to the promo:

“They hated that man from the first note of his song. They hated that man when they saw him. They hated that man when he walked to the ring. They hated that man when he was standing in the ring. They hated that man when he was talking. They hated that man as he continued to talk. And then? Every single word he was speaking started to resonate, and they started to hate a little bit less. John Cena was 30 seconds away from those people apologizing to him!”

