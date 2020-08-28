WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong Passes Away

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Road Dogg (Brian Armstrong) and Scott Armstrong announced that their father, WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, has passed away. Armstrong, who was 80 years old, wrestled for several decades and had four sons: Brian (Road Dogg), Joseph (Scott), Robert Bradley (Brad), and Steve.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR