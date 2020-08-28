WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Bullet’ Bob Armstrong Passes Away

Road Dogg (Brian Armstrong) and Scott Armstrong announced that their father, WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong, has passed away. Armstrong, who was 80 years old, wrestled for several decades and had four sons: Brian (Road Dogg), Joseph (Scott), Robert Bradley (Brad), and Steve.

It is with a very heavy heart we announce the passing of our Father and @WWE Hall of Famer “Bullet” Bob Armstrong. Information regarding funeral arrangements will come at a later date. — Scott Armstrong (@WWEArmstrong) August 28, 2020