WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Cody Rhodes’ Match Against Kevin Owens “Phenomenal”

“I continue to, because of my traditional approach, think that Cody Rhodes is still the guy right now and as long as he’s the guy, he should be treated like the guy. I’m not changing my opinion in terms of the placement, I wanted to see Cody and Kevin in the main event. At the end of the day, my opinion doesn’t make any difference at all because it worked really well.”

“I thought the match was phenomenal. I think Kevin Owens did a stellar job. The part of the post-match that really got me was the look after the three count. Cody wins, Kevin turns his back on Cody, initially shunned the handshake, turns back to Cody, walked over to the ropes. Took his time, let that moment breathe. Cody wasn’t sure what was gonna happen, didn’t oversell it, didn’t telegraph it. Kevin turned around slowly and then there was the embrace and the handshake. Cool. Japanese type finish, two baby faces with mutual respect for each other, we’ve seen that many times before and we’re seeing it a lot in some places. It’s like everybody is doing it so it’s not really that special, but it was special today because Kevin made it believable. If you go back and look at that, don’t pay attention to anything. Turn down the commentary, go back and watch it without any sound and look at the eyes of Kevin Owens. Fantastic fucking job. He sold that moment, he made me believe what he was feeling. If you make the audience believe to the extent that Kevin Owens made me believe. By the way, this happened throughout the match, this started before the match during the pre-show. What a great job.”

(quote courtesy of Skylar Russell)