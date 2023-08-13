WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Out AEW For Putting MJF On All In’s Zero Hour Pre-Show

MJF and Adam Cole will face Aussie Open for the Ring of Honor tag team titles during the AEW All In Zero Hour pre-show. During the PPV, MJF will defend his AEW world title against Cole.

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed the tag match on his Strictly Business podcast.

Bischoff said, “I saw the clip of MJF’s promo and I think the world of MJF. I think he’s the most important talent on that show and I think he’s the most important part of the future of AEW. He is without question, the most entertaining character on that show. I don’t care about anybody else’s opinion. If you think differently than me, you’re not thinking at all. You’re reacting emotionally because you are a fanboy. Listen, MJF is the most valuable man on that roster and to put him on the pre-game show?! That’s the silliest damn thing I’ve ever heard. Whoever came up with that idea should be beat. Inflict some discomfort if you will. Don’t let them communicate for a least a month.”

