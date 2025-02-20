WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Out Charlotte Flair For Retirement Match

WWE Hall of Famer Jacqueline Moore is eager for one final match—and she has her sights set on Charlotte Flair.

During Monopoly Events’ For The Love of Wrestling, Jacqueline issued a public challenge to WWE’s most decorated female superstar, asking Flair to grant her a retirement match.

A trailblazer in professional wrestling, Jacqueline’s career paved the way for today’s generation of women’s wrestlers. Competing under the names “Sweet Georgia Brown” in World Class Championship Wrestling and “Miss Texas” in USWA, she became a 14-time USWA Women’s Champion before joining WWE in 1998. Jacqueline made history by defeating Sable to become the first African American woman to hold the WWE Women’s Championship. She later added the WWE Cruiserweight Championship to her accolades, becoming one of the few women to hold the title.

Speaking about her desire for one more match, Jacqueline said:

“I think I still have a little left in me for one more match,” Jacqueline said. “Goodness, you know, this old lady can still kick some booty. Let’s see… one more match… Charlotte Flair. Let me tell you, I would love to wrestle her. She’s so strong, and I love her technique and skills. I love it. She’s a butt-kicker; she doesn’t take any mess. She’s good, she’s tough. Charlotte, please give me my retirement match….I’m begging you, please.”

It remains to be seen whether Flair will accept the challenge, but fans would undoubtedly love to see this legendary showdown.