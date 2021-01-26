WWE Hall Of Famer Calls Out Fans That Criticize Charlotte Flair

During an appearance on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed the criticism that Charlotte Flair gets from fans on social media:

“I don’t understand going to social media and pissing on someone who is absolutely fantastic. It boggles my mind. How can you be blind to the athletic ability, that she can be a ring general, the psychology she uses and right now she is not in a main event storyline and has been off-tv for months.”

“I don’t think she is head and shoulders above Sasha [Banks] or Bayley. Do I think she is better? Yes. And why have I said she is better? Because of her natural, god-given athletic ability. I think she’s a little bit of a better athlete than Sasha and Bayley.”