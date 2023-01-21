WWE Hall of Famer Claims the Attitude Era Wouldn’t Exist if He Didn’t Join WCW

Fans look back on WWE’s “Attitude Era” with fondness because it was during this time that the company pushed the boundaries of what it could do in the waning years of the 1990s in order to compete with WCW and appeal to a more mature audience.

T1996 marked the year that both Scott Hall and Kevin Nash made the move from WWE to WCW. When the two of them joined forces with Hulk Hogan to form the nWo at Bash at the Beach, they caused a revolution in the professional wrestling industry.

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Nash said the Attitude Era wouldn’t exist if he had not joined WCW:

“If I don’t go to WCW, there is no Attitude Era,” he said.

