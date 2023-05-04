WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On Current WWE Morale With Triple H In Charge

WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke with Inside The Ropes for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Long commented on the regime change with Triple H now in charge of creative:

“Well, like you just said they had a regime change. You know what I mean? So that you go right there. I feel real good man. Like I said, I’m not there to try to be full-time anymore. You know what I mean? I really don’t want that.

“I just want to enjoy the rest of my life, you know, and go back and make appearances like I just did this past weekend you know, I’m happy with that. But if they want me to come back and do some full-time I got no problem with that.”

He added, “But I think like you’re saying with the regime change now it’s a lot better. The morale is better because I was there I had a chance to witness that. So you know, I’d love to be you know, a full-time part of it if that’s what they wanted me to do.”

When asked whether he had the chance to “sneak out back” with fellow Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam during the Draft Night 2 episode of RAW, Long joked that the pair had “one hell of a conversation.”

“Of course we did. You know we did. [laughs]

We had one hell of a conversation. That’s all I can tell you. [laughs]”

You can check out the complete interview below:

(h/t to Nick Hausman and Inside The Ropes for the transcription)