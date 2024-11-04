WWE Hall Of Famer Comments On His Relationship With Randy Orton

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he had issues with WWE legend Randy Orton in the past but he has a nice relationship with The Viper now.

Ray said, “Me and Randy have squashed all of our issues, all of our problems. Neither one of us want to speak a bad word about one another ever again. We have a nice relationship now. Hugging and kissing when we see each other. But yeah, there were times, as I said before, that he was a bad apple early in his career and that ‘miserable prick’ thing, as Hunter pointed out, kind of followed him. This is probably the least miserable we’ve ever seen Randy since he’s come back from injury.”

