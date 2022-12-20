WWE Hall of Famer Comments on Possibly Competing in the 2023 Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly commented on possibly competing in the 2023 women’s WWE Royal Rumble match during a K & S WrestleFest virtual signing:

“I told the creative writing team that if I do have to be in it, I need some advance notice because that hurts to go from not doing it for a long time and getting thrown in there so, they have not given me any notice as of yet and it’s getting close to that time. So they better tell me soon if I am gonna have to be in it.”

“The least amount of notice they’ve ever given me for a Rumble is six days… I go to the tanning booth, I try not to get too burned, I go buy rub on tan, bleach my teeth, dig through past outfits to see if I can bedazzle them or somehow jazz ‘em up because there’s no way I can find a seamstress in that sort of time and do a lot of crying [Molly laughed].”

Molly Holly appeared in the women’s Rumble matches in 2018, 2020, and 2022.

You can check out her appearance below:



(h/t to PostWrestling for the transcription)