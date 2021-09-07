WWE Hall of Famer Comments On WWE Not Considering AEW To Be Competition

During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on WWE not considering AEW to be competition:

“I don’t think that WWE is going to consider anybody competition until somebody shows up on Monday night or Friday night, or affects their merchandise sales, or affects their global penetration, you know, as an entertainment conglomerate that uses the entire world as their playing field. I think the WWE is gonna do their own thing these days, and they’re going to let AEW do their own thing.”

Bully Ray added that if AEW was considered competition, WWE would be doing more to prevent major stars from joining AEW:

“Do you think that would be happening if Vince McMahon really thought AEW was competition? If Nick Khan really thought AEW was competition? I’m not saying that I agree. What I’m saying is I’m trying to get everybody into their head. If they thought that this was serious competition, Would they be letting Punk, Bryan [Danielson], [Adam] Cole, Mark Henry, The Big Show or Christian? Let all of these talent go to be scooped up instantly and be put back on TV. I just don’t think so.”