WWE Hall of Famer Compares Seth Rollins to Randy Savage

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page discussed Seth Rollins’ character during his latest podcast, The DDP Snake Pit.

Rollins’ seemingly never-ending wardrobe, according to DDP, reminds him of fellow WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage.

DDP said:

“Once Seth started to really run with this character, I was amazed that it’s very Macho (Randy Savage), in the sense that Macho Man would have a different elaborate outfit every match and that’s the only part of Macho Man I’m taking the likeness from. Every match, every entrance, every interview, he is some new crazy, amazing outfit. That makes him pop. You know, and it makes him different.”

“And Seth Rollins, from the laugh to the music, to the clothing and outfits, I mean, he is different than anybody has ever been. Mach was like that. How many outfits did Mach have out there, you know!”

You can check out the complete podcast below: