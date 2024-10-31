WWE Hall Of Famer Compares The Wyatt Family To The Wyattt Sicks

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the difference between The Wyatt Family and The Wyatt Sicks.

Ray said, “When The Wyatt Family originally started it was about Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Erick Rowan, and (Luke Harper). Those were four men that came together; they weren’t real gimmicky, like these new characters are gimmicky. When The Fiend came around, which was extremely gimmicky, my concern was — What happens when the bell rings? And that seemed to affect The Fiend’s character, we saw what happened at Hell in a Cell with Seth Rollins. So, when The Wyatt Sicks debuted, I had the exact same feeling about them.”

On how The Final Testament beating down the stable could build sympathy for the group:

“If Karrion Kross and The Final Testament were ever to leave The Wyatt Sicks laying, I think you get more sympathy on this group and there is your angle.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.