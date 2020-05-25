WWE Hall of Famer Congratulates Jon Moxley On His Life After WWE

Sgt. Slaughter, who is a long time WWE official, former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer, had some very interesting things to say about Jon Moxley following his match at AEW’s Double or Nothing. You can check out the post below.

@JonMoxley “Congrats” on ur life after leaving the Flagship @WWE VERY happy for U, especially since I was the 1st to go up against “The Emperor” & fight for MY FREEDOM👉🏻Luckily U got to by pass the lawsuits & courtroom appearances💰Wishing U continued sucesss — SGT SLAUGHTER (@_SgtSlaughter) May 25, 2020