WWE Hall of Famer Congratulates Jon Moxley On His Life After WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Sgt. Slaughter, who is a long time WWE official, former WWE Champion and Hall of Famer, had some very interesting things to say about Jon Moxley following his match at AEW’s Double or Nothing. You can check out the post below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR