WWE Hall Of Famer Critical Of Randy Savage A&E Documentary

During his recent podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman gave his thoughts on the A&E documentary about Randy Savage:

“I didn’t like it man. They went in hard on Mach. He’s not around to defend himself. He’s not around to say, ‘Hey, that’s not true.’ He’s not here man, and I just didn’t like it. I wasn’t a fan of it, and I don’t understand how Bubba the f**king Love Sponge ended up having so much air time.

I was in Tampa back then, and they were hard on Mach over the airwaves in Tampa. It was f**ked up, and I’ve even been on the air with some of them and actually said, ‘You’re not going to talk s**t about Mach while I’m here.’ They respected that. I love Mach. A lot of that stuff they said, it was obviously stuff everyone’s heard before. I don’t even want to go into it. I just didn’t think it was cool at all. I really was highly disappointed in that.”