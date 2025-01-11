WWE Hall Of Famer Criticizes Cody Rhodes’ Ringside Role During The Rock’s Promo

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics, including how WWE RAW’s debut on Netflix firmly planted a flag for both the company and Triple H.

Ray said, “WWE has just put their flag firmly. If you didn’t think it was in there strong and firm before, it is cemented in as of last night. This company is bigger than it’s ever been and it’s unstoppable at this point. The only people that can stop the WWE are the WWE. Also, Triple H firmly planted his own personal flag in the middle of that ring. ‘My name is Paul Levesque. I run this f**king ship. This is my show. This is my creative. This is my everything. This is no longer my father-in-law’s vision.’”

On not liking Cody Rhodes being ringside for The Rock’s promo:

“It’s almost like a ‘kneel before Zod’ mentality… Would John Cena ever be sitting in the front row for the Rock? Randy Orton? Steve Austin? Triple H? Would any former WWE Champion be just sitting there with a forced smile on their face while The Rock put them over? And, oh, by the way, ‘Tell Mama [Rhodes] I said hello.’ Would any of them be put in that position?”

