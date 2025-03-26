WWE Hall Of Famer Criticizes Tiffany Stratton’s SmackDown Promo

During the March 21st, 2025 edition of WWE SmackDown, tensions escalated in a heated “war of words” between WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair, as part of the ongoing build to their upcoming title match at WrestleMania 41.

While the segment was designed to elevate Stratton by placing her toe-to-toe with one of WWE’s most seasoned stars, the aftermath sparked debate among fans and analysts alike. Speaking on Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray didn’t hold back in his critique of Stratton’s performance.

“What about that side-by-side, back-and-forth verbal battle the other night on SmackDown would make you believe that Tiffany is ready for Charlotte Flair?”

“It was night and day between the two. It was not a very good night for Tiffany at all… I honestly believe that Tiffany is flustered and she’s nervous. It’s written all over her face… She don’t got the chops for this.”

Bully’s comments echo the sentiment shared by some fans and insiders, including those who labeled the segment a “sink-or-swim” moment for Stratton. While Sean Ross Sapp previously reported that WWE officials don’t view Stratton’s showing as a failure, Bully Ray’s blunt assessment suggests that, in his view, Stratton may not yet be ready to stand opposite a star of Charlotte’s caliber on the biggest stage.

Stratton is still scheduled to defend her championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41, and the spotlight remains firmly on her to prove she belongs in the main event conversation.