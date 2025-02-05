WWE Hall Of Famer Defends Charlotte Flair Against Fan Backlash

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio. He discussed several topics, including fans booing Charlotte Flair.

Ray said, “If you think Charlotte Flair is being ‘force fed down your throat because of her last name,’ you could not be any more wrong. Sometimes, Charlotte Flair’s last name is actually a hindrance…Listen, every once in a while, Ric does something that we don’t agree with, says something we don’t agree with, gets into an argument with a restaurant manager. It’s on social media, we see it, he actually acknowledges it and apologizes for it. Natural reaction, it rolls down hill. So if Ric did something that we don’t like, who can we take it out on…And it’s not right. And this woman has never done anything. And if you really, really, really want to pull back the curtain, all you know it alls who know nothing at all, why are you mad at Charlotte? She’s not the one that comes up with this stuff. They do. Creative does. You want to be mad? Be mad at somebody else. She’s doing what she’s told to do in the world of sports entertainment. You think she’s got creative control? You think she’s got the Hogan clause? Nope.”

On getting Flair more heel heat:

“If you gave me the pencil, I would f**king have this woman hated in every continent on the planet. She’d be the ‘RAW’ Champion, the ‘SmackDown’ Champion, and the ‘NXT’ Champion, all at the same time. And I would use Charlotte Flair to build every woman in the territory. I’d put all three straps on her.”

On Flair’s WrestleMania options:

“If Rhea beats Charlotte, then Rhea has just beaten Charlotte, two out of three. Now who does Rhea go after? Do they bring back a returning Becky [Lynch]? There’s a little bit more room to play with Rhea beating Charlotte, although there’s still not much. She wins the two out of three, yay, then what do you do? We can always get to Rhea and Charlotte again. There don’t have to be championships involved. It just has to be the rubber match.”

On the hate Flair is getting:

“The Charlotte hate is complete bulls***. You want to hate the Yankees? Fine. They’re f***ing better than you. You want to hate the Cowboys? Fine. They’re better than you. Hate me all you want. I’m better than you. Hate Charlotte all you want, she’s better than you, and she’s better than any other woman there. End of story.”

On what he wants to see from Flair:

“To me, Charlotte, be all, end all. The number two to me? I’d like to see more for her is Bianca [Bianca Belair]. Charlotte and Bianca, more of them.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.