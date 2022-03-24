WWE Hall of Famer Doesn’t Think Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens Should Main Event WrestleMania 38

During the Busted Open Radio podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray commented on the talk of the Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens confrontation being the main event of WrestleMania 38:

“If you’re going to announce it as a match, you have to announce it obviously as his last time ever. I don’t agree with you saying that it should be the main event of Night 1. You can’t put that match on last, in my eyes. That is a direct kick in the a*s to the talent that’s there now.”

“Yes, it’s an attraction, yes, it’s Steve Austin, but I think even Steve Austin would tell you, ‘No, I should not go on last.’ The women should go on last or any other main event… you know what, forget about man or woman. Whatever main event that’s been built, that has earned the right to go on last. But not Steve and Kevin. Steve and Kevin belong in the middle of the show.”