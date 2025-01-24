WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why Corey Graves Moving To WWE NXT Isn’t A Demotion

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics, including Corey Graves returning to NXT this week.

Ray said, “I was shocked when ‘NXT’ came on the air. The announce desk. There was another third man there. Corey Graves was back. Looked excited to be there.”

On why moving to NXT wasn’t a demotion for Corey Graves:

“Going to NXT doesn’t mean you were demoted. Yes, back in the day if you were working on the main roster … and you had to get a little bit of an attitude adjustment, you got sent to [developmental promotions]. ‘NXT’ is not a demotion. Coming over to ‘NXT’ is just working on another brand of the company and it’s as important as the main roster because you’re helping to develop future stars.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.