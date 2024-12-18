WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why Fans Love CM Punk

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including CM Punk’s recent promo on RAW.

Ray said, “Not once did I think [he was] egotistical in hearing CM Punk speak. All I heard was his truth, his reality. What he believes to be real and right. The perception of CM Punk’s demeanor makes me think that he’s totally at peace with everything, [saying] ‘Here’s the way it went down. The kid [Seth Rollins] came to train, he had the nerve to ask me to do it for free, then the kid’s on the chopping block, I shield him from that,’ and that’s it.”

On why the fans love Punk:

“The people do not care about the history of CM Punk. All they care about is ‘CM Punk is back.’ They care that CM Punk fought so valiantly for a $50 cent bracelet with his wife and dog’s name on it, CM Punk is unapologetically CM Punk and that’s why the fans love him.”

