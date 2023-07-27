WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why Finn Balor Should Defeat Seth Rollins For The World Title At SummerSlam

Seth Rollins is set to defend his WWE World Heavyweight Title against Finn Balor at next month’s SummerSlam PLE. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray outlined why Balor should win the title on Busted Open Radio.

He said, “Who wins this match, Finn or Seth? I hope it’s Finn because the internal story of Finn and [Damian] Priest intrigues me, and Dominik and Rhea trying to have to keep them at bay.”

Bully added, “[Rollins is] not the workhorse guy that they made us believe he was going to be. I know it’s still brand new, I get it.”

Priest currently holds the Money in the Bank briefcase and has sworn not to cash in on Balor if he wins the title.

You can check out the complete show below: