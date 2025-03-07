WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why He Didn’t Expect John Cena To Turn Heel

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio. He discussed several topics, including why he didn’t expect John Cena to turn heel.

Ray said, “I understand why you think it’s so shocking and everybody thinks it’s shocking, but I’m not shocked by it because it’s such damn good business. It’s not shocking to me; it’s awesome. I didn’t think they would turn John Cena heel during his retirement tour because I don’t know how that makes the maximum amount of money.”

On why it is not as big of a loss in today’s WWE:

“But maybe they don’t need to make the maximum amount of money on John Cena in today’s WWE environment as opposed to when he was wrestling every day. We don’t have to rely on John Cena to put asses on seat; we don’t have to rely on John Cena for all of this merchandising and stuff.”

On Randy Orton’s big return being upstaged by the Cena and Cody Rhodes angle:

“You gotta feel bad for Randy Orton. He comes back, there’s somebody else that … I mean, first it was with Punk, right? [Two years] ago? Now, last night, at Elimination Chamber, the night he comes back is the night Cody tells The Rock he can go ‘eff himself!”

You can check out the complete podcast below.