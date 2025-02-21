WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why He Wants To See CM Punk vs. Logan Paul

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio. He discussed several topics, including a possible future match between CM Punk and Logan Paul and why he thinks it would be a good program for the fans.

Ray said, “I got to tell you, I don’t hate the idea of Punk and Paul. I don’t know how Punk would feel about that, but Punk and Paul has some kind of interesting dynamic to it,” began Ray. “If I had a choice between a three-way [between Rollins, Reigns, and Punk] or Punk vs. Paul, I’ll take Punk and Paul all day long just for what they’ll get done on the microphone. And, dude, people would want to see CM Punk destroy Logan Paul. If you want complete opposite ends of the spectrum, Punk and Paul are black and white as it gets when it comes to love and hate. Business-wise, it’s a good idea.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.