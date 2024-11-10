WWE Hall Of Famer Explains Why John Cena Can’t Break Ric Flair’s Title Record

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including why John Cena isn’t on the cusp of breaking fellow WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair’s title record.

Ray said, “To me, John Cena is a WWE Champion, full stop, that’s it. You can’t beat Ric Flair’s record. Ric Flair was a WWF Champion, he was an NWA Champion, a WCW Champion … Ric Flair has held different championships around the world which to me, holds more water than John Cena’s only WWE Championships … To me, John Cena is already the most decorated World Heavyweight Champion in WWE history, and John Cena has the record within the WWE. I don’t look at it that way, Flair is in a spot all his own.”

On The New Day compared to The Dudley Boyz:

“You can say The New Day are the most decorated tag team in the history of the WWE, but The New Day can’t even be mentioned in the same breath as The Dudleys, because The Dudleys did it all over the planet.”

