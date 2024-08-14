WWE Hall Of Famer Filmed Content For The Company While In Town For SummerSlam

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently took to an episode of his Kliq This podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he filmed some documentary content for the company when he was in Cleveland during SummerSlam weekend.

Nash said, “I did a couple hours of documentary work on Friday night. No, you don’t get flown in and get to [just watch from] the suite. You’re up there doing work for 23 different A&E things that are in the mix. I’m glad that they called me, I was more than happy to go, I had a great time with the production crew. We went over my entire career and I got to talk about my career, they were taping it. I guess mine was severely different than everybody else’s.”

On how talking about his career came off more as a stand-up comedy act than actual stories:

“When we were talking about my career, it came across more like stand up then it did actual [stories].”

You can check out the comple podcast below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)