WWE Hall Of Famer Hopes Damian Priest And Rhea Ripley Don’t Form A New Stable

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how he hopes Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley don’t form a new stable right away and stand on their own.

Ray said, “I’d like to see Priest and Rhea on their own. I hope they don’t bring in anybody else on board, I like them by themselves.”

On Ripley’s segment with Liv Morgan last week on RAW:

“The timing and the execution of the segment, the way Rhea was able to chase down Liv like an animal hunting her prey and then grabbing Liv and driving her into the post and knocking her out and then turning around and clearing off the table … It’s too early for Liv to get put through this table, and she picks her up and they brought me right to the break, and Dom made the save and I’m like, ‘Oh, thank God.’ Excellent execution by everybody involved.”

