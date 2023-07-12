WWE Hall Of Famer Hopes Robert Roode Gets “The Push He Deserves”

Robert Roode posted an update on his health in late 2022, mentioning that he had neck fusion surgery for his C-5 and C-6 vertebrae. Roode was not selected in the 2023 WWE Draft, and there has been no hint of him returning to television.

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle said the following about Roode on his podcast:

“They haven’t given him a chance yet. He was good in NXT. He was being pushed and utilized properly, not in WWE. Unfortunately for Bobby, I don’t know if they’re ever going to do it. That’s what really sucks. Bobby’s at the age now, I think he’s like, what, mid-40s, yeah. I don’t know if he can wrestle much longer, but I hope they do give him the push he deserves.”

In 2022, Eric Young called Robert Roode “the most underrated guy in the world.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to Robert DeFelice for the transcription)