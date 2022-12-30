WWE Hall of Famer Interested in 2023 Royal Rumble Return, Petition Launched

WWE Hall of Famer Bushwhacker Luke is interested in competing in the 2023 Men’s Royal Rumble Match for WWE.

Luke recently appeared on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast with author John Crowther, who co-wrote “The Bushwhackers: Blood, Sweat, and Cheers” earlier this year, and he expressed interest in working on The Rumble next month, as seen in the video below.

When asked about a possible Rumble return, Luke said, “I sure would, mate, and in January I’d be 76. I’d love to do that.”

Crowther has since started a Change.org petition to get Luke booked in the 30-Man Royal Rumble match from The Alamodome in San Antonio, TX on January 28. As of this writing, the petition, which can be found at this link, has 360 signatures.

Luke, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame with Bushwhacker Butch in 2015, is still working indie matches at the age of 75. In 2001, he competed in the Gimmick Battle Royal at WrestleMania X-Seven. The Bushwhackers’ last tag team match for WWE was on August 19, 1996, when they defeated TL Hopper and Thunder Morgan in a RAW dark match.

The following is the full text of the Change.org petition, as well as the aforementioned interview clip:

