WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware Has Been Hospitalized

According to “The Wrestling Collection” on Twitter and Facebook, Koko is in the hospital in Mississippi. There are no further details on his hospitalization, but he is being treated for “unspecified medical issues.”

Koko B. Ware began his wrestling career in 1978 with the Continental Wrestling Association. He wrestled for a number of other promotions, including Bill Watt’s UWF, but most fans will recall him from the WWF’s heyday in the 1980s.

Ware was one of the most well-known characters at the time. He would walk out to the ring with his bird Frankie as part of his gimmick. During his later years with the company, he formed the High Energy tag team with Owen Hart. In 2019, Ware was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

WWE Hall of Famer Koko B. Ware has our best wishes.