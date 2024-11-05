WWE Hall Of Famer Makes Surprise Appearance At Destiny Wrestling Taping

WWE Hall of Famer JBL made yet another surprise appearance at an indie event when he came out during the main event of Destiny Wrestling’s TV tapings and laid Marty Scurll out with a Clothesline From Hell, which resulted in Hammerstone’s pinfall victory.
This is JBL’s latest appearance in an Indie show after appearing for AAA, GCW, TNA and more.
JBL crashes @DestinyWrestle main event with a Clothesline from Hell.
CEO Emilio Albi comes ringside to see the carnage then storms backstage.#cdnpoli #Mississauga #Haywire #ProtestMania @JCLayfield pic.twitter.com/5fZjA4rsTK
