WWE Hall Of Famer Not A Fan of AEW Using “November Rain” To Promote Full Gear

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including why he didn’t like the use of “November Rain” to promote AEW Full Gear.

Ray said, “Tony Khan did to ‘November Rain’ what Tony Khan does to everything else in pro wrestling — he just threw money at it.”

On Khan using the song to hearken back to ECW’s use of it:

“He’s trying to use ECW as a crutch to hotshot something. And you know what? It actually worked. It bounced their rating, and I believe that the airing of the video helped pop a rating for them.”

On Chris Jericho helping AEW:

“He’s trying to entertain you with the band, entertain you with the backstage segments, always reinventing himself. Jericho is doing everything and everything to help AEW out, whether that’s with young talent himself, you name it. He checks every single frickin’ box. Yet they give him the backlash and the hate that they do. Why? Why, AEW fans? Why?”

On Jericho putting over other talent:

“He’s putting other talents in great positions. He’s giving other talents the rub, but he can’t be the other talent for the other talent. He can only put them in the best position to succeed. He can only present them with the best opportunities to succeed. Then they have to execute.”

