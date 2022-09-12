WWE Hall of Famer on How The Elite and Tony Khan Should’ve Reacted to CM Punk

As was previously mentioned, during the post-show media scrum for the 2022 AEW All Out PPV, CM Punk criticized Adam Page and Colt Cabana. Punk also targeted AEW’s EVPs (The Elite), saying, “if you’re an EVP you don’t try to belittle your top babyface to try to get your niche audience that’s on the internet to hate him for some made-up bullsh*t rumor.” Punk’s remarks caused a fight with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega behind the scenes.

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray reacted to Punk’s comments during Busted Open Radio.

“Once Punk says the shit that he does, it’s up to the EVPs also to actually flex their corporate muscle. Who’s higher up on the food chain, an Executive Vice President or your World Heavyweight Champion? [The Executive] because that’s a real job within AEW. That’s a real job within the WWE. So at that moment, the EVPs should have gotten together and said ‘Punk, Phil, we’d like to talk to you. Sit down’ When he turns around and goes ‘Screw you. I don’t have to talk to you’ [You go] ‘No, we’re the Executive Vice Presidents of company. You’re going to sit down. We want to talk to you.’”

“I went as far as to say that I quote unquote, felt bad for Tony Khan in that moment, because it seemed like he could not control what Punk was saying or what he was about to say. But in that moment, once Punk shut Tony down. That’s where Tony had to turn around and go ‘Timeout. Enough. This is where it ends. Next question please.’ You are the billion-dollar owner of the company. You have all the control in the world. If you want to shut them down. You can shut them down.”

You can listen to the show below: