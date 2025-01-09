WWE Hall Of Famer On If CM Punk And Seth Rollins Legitimately Dislike Each Other

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics, including whether the animosity between CM Punk and Seth Rollins is real life or whether the two are just tremendous talents.

Ray said, “No matter how much the boys hate each other, if we’re around each other for a year — eh, things kind of subside. Our professionalism kicks in. We’re not best friends, but we’re on a ‘hello’ and ‘goodbye’ basis. Cordial, professional courtesy. The word that I got from a very, very, very trusted friend and confidant within the WWE was, these two guys, although maintaining the utmost levels of professionalism, do not like each other to this day. Seth Rollins does not like CM Punk at all [and] Punk can’t stand what Rollins has turned into. There is very, very real animosity.”

