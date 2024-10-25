WWE Hall Of Famer On RAW Main Event Planting Seeds For Bron Breakker vs. Jacob Fatu

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including how the main event from last Monday’s RAW between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title planted the seeds for a future bout between Breakker and Jacob Fatu.

Ray said, “The moment of that main event was when Bron Breakker and Jacob Fatu got face-to-face right in front of the announce table on the floor. That moment — that was the planting of a seed … right there. You can always go back to that moment in time.”

On how Breakker vs. Fatu could be a huge feud in the coming years:

“I can see that being a hell of a feud for the WWE for years to come.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.