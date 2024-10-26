WWE Hall Of Famer On Solo Sikoa’s Evolution: ‘He Was Most Effective As The Bloodline’s Enforcer’

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including Solo Sikoa’s time as the Bloodline’s enforcer.

Ray said, “Solo was a supporting member of The Bloodline, and his job was to go out there and look like a bad mother trucker. Look forward, don’t laugh, don’t smile, don’t move your feet. Cold-hearted assassin who just spiked people at will whenever Roman told him to. And just by standing there and doing nothing, got Solo over, and then when he did it, it was impactful and it meant something. Solo was protected [and] played to his strengths as he was coming up through the ranks.”

On Sikoa’s current position atop the group:

“I don’t see the same comfort level in Solo right now as I did when he was just standing there. It’s going to be a learning experience, just like everything else is a learning experience for talent in the WWE who climb up the ranks to the main event.”

