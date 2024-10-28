WWE Hall Of Famer On The Dark Order Standing Up To Jon Moxley And His Crew

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the Dark Order’s time in AEW.

Ray said, “Remember when Dark Order first hit the scene? Man, I was in to that gimmick, I was in to that story. I thought it was different, it was interesting. I think the Dark Order guys somehow have maintained a certain amount of love from the AEW fanbase.”

On Dark Order standing up to the BCC:

“I like that these guys that don’t get as much TV time and aren’t around as much are so willing to put their lives on the line for a company that they believe in, because if they’re willing to do it then every top guy should be willing to do it also. The guy that wears the mask [Evil Uno], who’s a pretty decent talker, I can see him giving a rallying cry. Like ‘what the hell is wrong with everybody over here? If we’re willing to fight, why aren’t you willing to fight too?’”

