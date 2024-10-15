WWE Hall Of Famer On The Difficulty Of Taking A Spear On The Ringside Floor

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the difficulty of taking a spear on the ringside floor.

Ray said, “That spear, you know it’s coming. You see it’s coming. You have time to think about it. So to stay there and take the spear on the floor, the same way you would take it in the ring, it’s almost impossible to do. Go back and watch anybody who has taken the spear from Bron Breakker on the floor, since Bron Breakker has started doing the spear on the floor. None of them take it real pretty.”

On the move being an ‘ugly bump’:

“You know it’s going to hit you but you know the fall on the concrete is going to be worse.”

