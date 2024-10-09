WWE Hall Of Famer On The Implications Of The WWE Crown Jewel Championship

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the Crown Jewel Championship and its implications.

Ray said, “You know how I feel about the over-saturation of championships in the entire world of professional wrestling. This one I don’t really look at as another championship. This is kind of like the King of the Ring trophy, or a tournament trophy, because this is going to be unique for Saudi. The Saudi shows, they always try to do something special or different, it’s basically like one of those a la carte things … The two champions in the company fighting for it, I get it. I’m wondering if they will carry these championships with them wherever they go.”

On the perception of the winners:

“What if GUNTHER wins? Does Cody take a shot if that happens? The way I would’ve cleaned that up a bit if you’re going to say ‘best of the best,’ I would’ve said ‘and on that night, you will have proven that you’re ‘the best of the best,’ or for one night only you have proven that you are ‘the best of the best. Because you’re going to create a perception if your World Heavyweight Champion ever defeats your Undisputed Champion, that the World Champion is better than your Undisputed (Champion). It creates uncertainty.”

