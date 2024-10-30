WWE Hall Of Famer On The Motor City Machine Guns Winning WWE Tag Team Titles

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including the Motor City Machine Guns winning the WWE Tag Team Titles in just three matches into their run with the company.

Ray said, “In music, you come out with an album. Your album doesn’t have to climb the charts to get to number one. You don’t have to debut at ten and then go to five and then hopefully make it at one. Some records come out and the day that they come out, they debut at number one. It’s called ‘number one with a bullet.’ … the Guns are number one with a bullet.”

On there being exceptions:

“Sometimes it is okay to come in if you have no natural story, especially if you’re placed in a tournament, to win the tournament and go on to win the championships.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.