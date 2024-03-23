WWE Hall Of Famer On The Rock: “It’s Like Seeing Jesus”

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics including Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s promo on last week’s SmackDown episode in Memphis and how it’s impossible for the fans to not cheer for The Great One.

Ray said, “It’s impossible not to cheer for The Rock … Rock very rarely says ‘I’m home,’ so now he’s referring to Memphis, TN as ‘home?’ Anything he says after that is gonna get a babyface reaction.”

On how the Rock is similar to Jesus:

“It’s like seeing Jesus. You’re seeing one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and in professional wrestling and you’re getting The Rock live in front of your face. You’re programmed to respond in a certain way … You’re going to pop.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.