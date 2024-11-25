WWE Hall Of Famer On What He Disliked About MJF And Roderick Strong’s AEW Dynamite Segment

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio, where he talked about a number of topics including why MJF and Roderick Strong’s AEW Dynamite segment did not hit him right.

Ray said, “When I saw the video, it really … I don’t know if the right word was ‘got under my skin,’ it hit me the wrong way. I have made a career of saying things that absolutely nobody else would say, could say, started legitimate riots with the words that came out of my mouth … Find the button and press it. Don’t just press it; kick it in. Do whatever it takes to elicit the emotion of hate.”

On what he disliked about it:

“What I hated was the fact that I didn’t get to see Roderick Strong’s reaction [to MJF mentioning Strong’s mother shooting his father] in the moment. I know AEW is up against MJF not being around right now … so, I guess this was the lesser of the evils, having MJF pretape the promo and then getting Roddy’s reaction. But man, I’ll be damned if I’m not saving that, or if I’m not figuring out a way to make that happen live.

