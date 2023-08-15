WWE Hall Of Famer On Why AEW Viewers “Don’t Get More Storytelling Across The Board”

During Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed the way that AEW President Tony Khan books wrestling.

He said, “If you look at who’s telling the stories, these are some of Tony’s favourites and he allows them to tell these stories. I don’t consider Tony a traditional booker who relies on heavy storytelling. I consider Tony a matchmaker. A guy who puts matches together that he wants to see and hopes that his fanbase wants to see also. So that’s my assessment as to why we don’t get more storytelling across the board.”

“I’ve always looked at that as a very double-edged sword. because a lot of times there are too many people on creative and it’s not enough of one person’s vision. And then when you get only one person’s vision, you don’t really have a sounding board and you’re not gonna be able to really talk about things and sift through things and find out from anybody if a story is gonna work.”

