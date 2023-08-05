WWE Hall Of Famer On Why Fans Are Interested In The Feud Between Logan Paul And Ricochet

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray (Bubba Ray Dudley) recently appeared on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a variety of topics, including why he thinks the WWE Universe is interested in the feud between Logan Paul and Ricochet.

Bully Ray said, “Logan Paul is carrying this whole [feud]. Those people were chanting for Ricochet because they don’t like Logan Paul and because it was on first and something happened last night [when Ricochet made his entrance] people started chanting his name and he’s looking around and he looked at the camera and kinda gave the camera a ‘You see that?’”